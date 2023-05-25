Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] is 37.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -2.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.68. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2967343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $2.96 billion, with 617.00 million shares outstanding and 432.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 2967343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.67. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$22,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

