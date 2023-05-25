H World Group Limited [HTHT] Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, down -11.74% YTD: What’s Next?

H World Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] price plunged by -6.26 percent to reach at -$2.5. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:15 AM that H World Group Limited Schedules First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Release on May 29, 2023.

H World’s management will host a conference call at 9 p.m. (U.S. Eastern time) on Monday, May 29, 2023 (or 9 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023) following the announcement.

A sum of 3369505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. H World Group Limited shares reached a high of $39.69 and dropped to a low of $37.15 until finishing in the latest session at $37.44.

The one-year HTHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.52. The average equity rating for HTHT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on H World Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $57.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

HTHT Stock Performance Analysis:

H World Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for H World Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.16, while it was recorded at 40.50 for the last single week of trading, and 41.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H World Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H World Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.95 and a Gross Margin at +11.56. H World Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.89.

H World Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HTHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited go to 26.05%.

H World Group Limited [HTHT] Insider Position Details