Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] Stock trading around $9.37 per share: What’s Next?

Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: GNL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.14%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 11:30 PM that GLOBAL NET LEASE TO HOST WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS INTERNALIZATION AND PENDING MERGER WITH THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that the Company will host a webcast and conference call on May 24, 2023 at 11:00am ET to discuss its merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) (“RTL”).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The call will be hosted by James Nelson, CEO of GNL, and Michael Weil, CEO of RTL.

Over the last 12 months, GNL stock dropped by -31.95%. The one-year Global Net Lease Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.07. The average equity rating for GNL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $964.64 million, with 103.78 million shares outstanding and 103.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.98K shares, GNL stock reached a trading volume of 5347617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

GNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, GNL shares dropped by -15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.67 for Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Net Lease Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Global Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.92.

Return on Total Capital for GNL is now 3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.74. Additionally, GNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] managed to generate an average of $11,084,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,636.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] Insider Position Details