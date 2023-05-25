Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Stock trading around $2.71 per share: What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.01%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Gaotu Techedu to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, GOTU stock rose by 106.87%. The one-year Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.31. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $719.94 million, with 259.14 million shares outstanding and 251.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, GOTU stock reached a trading volume of 3878733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOTU in the course of the last twelve months was 92.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.01. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Insider Position Details