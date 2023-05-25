Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -13.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -4.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.26. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:03 PM that Fortuna reports results for the first quarter of 2023.

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2894497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $947.66 million, with 290.69 million shares outstanding and 286.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 2894497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]