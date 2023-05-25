Express Inc. [EXPR] Is Currently -17.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $0.67 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6511, while the highest price level was $0.70. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM that WHP GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF BONOBOS BRAND ACQUISITION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EXPR.

WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm, announced today that it has closed the joint acquisition of the Bonobos® brand with strategic partner Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In conjunction with this transaction, WHP Global and EXPR have entered into an exclusive long-term license agreement granting EXPR the right to use the intellectual property acquired by WHP Global for the operation of the Bonobos business in the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.30 percent and weekly performance of -16.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 4990798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.01. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -18.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8049, while it was recorded at 0.7813 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1464 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.54 and a Gross Margin at +28.47. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.62.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions