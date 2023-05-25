EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] Revenue clocked in at $6.30 million, up 8.14% YTD: What’s Next?

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [NASDAQ: EEIQ] gained 63.70% or 0.93 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 31973305 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM that EpicQuest Education’s Davis College Signs MOU with Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering.

International Collaborations Offer Davis College Students Expanded Opportunities.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering (“CQCEE”), located in Chongqing City, China. The term of the nonbinding MOU is for a period of five years and can be renewed thereafter. The purpose of the MOU between Davis College and CQCEE is to pursue collaborations on research and academic exchange programs.

It opened the trading session at $2.35, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $2.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EEIQ points out that the company has recorded 33.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -198.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.26K shares, EEIQ reached to a volume of 31973305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for EEIQ stock

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.01. With this latest performance, EEIQ shares gained by 115.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5700 for the last 200 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.18 and a Gross Margin at +64.47. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.91.

Return on Total Capital for EEIQ is now -41.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.78. Additionally, EEIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] managed to generate an average of -$104,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

