DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Stock trading around $66.27 per share: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] loss -1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $66.27 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont to Launch Tedlar® Frontsheet Solution at 2023 SNEC PV Power Expo.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it will introduce its latest Tedlar® frontsheet materials at the 2023 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition. DuPont will be located at Booth W4-555 at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

“We are very proud to launch Tedlar® frontsheet to potential partners and end users in the photovoltaic industry at SNEC,” said Ryan Peng, Global Business Director of DuPont Tedlar®. “The main challenge for lightweight PV modules is replacing glass frontsheets while maintaining mechanical stability and weatherability. Tedlar® frontsheet offers a unique combination of durability, UV resistance, high level of light transmittance, lasting UV protection, mechanical toughness, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, good adhesion to encapsulant. We believe that this innovative solution can provide frontsheet of solar modules.”.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. represents 458.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.48 billion with the latest information. DD stock price has been found in the range of $65.97 to $67.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 4732726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $77.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.27, while it was recorded at 66.88 for the last single week of trading, and 65.92 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 11.82%.

