Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $22.07 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.02, while the highest price level was $22.29. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that New DocSend Report Reveals Hurdles Resurfacing for Underrepresented Founders in Tight Fundraising Climate.

Female and minority founders experienced fewer investor meetings and increased startup scrutiny in 2022, as 2021 optimism fades.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DocSend, a secure document-sharing platform and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) company, today released a report showing funding opportunities for minority and all-female teams in 2022 were disproportionately challenging compared to all-male and/or all-white founder teams. That data indicates although historically underrepresented startup teams saw improved investor engagement in 2021, they did not see the same progress carry over in 2022. In tighter economic conditions, all-female teams with no minorities had the most meetings in the least amount of time, raising less money – with 17% more investor meetings and 48% drop in the amount raised.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 3396182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 12.07%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions