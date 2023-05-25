Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $53.49 billion, up 1.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -1.23% or -0.64 points to close at $51.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3162300 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dow to participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a fireside chat during the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available following the event.

It opened the trading session at $52.11, the shares rose to $52.11 and dropped to $51.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded 2.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 3162300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $58.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.51, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 52.37 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -2.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]