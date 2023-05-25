Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Is Currently -1.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $51.31 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.30, while the highest price level was $52.64. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dominion Energy Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

First-quarter 2023 GAAP net income of $1.17 per share; operating earnings of $0.99 per share.

Company initiates second quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance of $0.58 to $0.68 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.32 percent and weekly performance of -3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, D reached to a volume of 3046988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $62.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.78 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.73, while it was recorded at 52.11 for the last single week of trading, and 63.75 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 5.60%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions