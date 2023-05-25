Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Is Currently 0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] gained 0.56% or 0.08 points to close at $14.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3253249 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Totaled $140.1 Million and Fiscal 2023 Revenue Totaled $665.9 Million.

Fiscal 2023 GAAP Net Income of $16.9 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.16; Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $117.4 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $1.15.

It opened the trading session at $14.25, the shares rose to $14.61 and dropped to $14.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APPS points out that the company has recorded -10.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3253249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for APPS stock

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.85 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 15.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.52. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $42,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]