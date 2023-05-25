Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] moved down -9.90: Why It’s Important

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2787, while the highest price level was $0.3055. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Further Extends Exchange Offer with Respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2024.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE:DBD) today announced it has further extended its previously announced public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”).

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company is offering to exchange any and all of the 2024 Senior Notes for units consisting of (i) new 8.50%/12.50% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 to be issued by the Company and (ii) warrants to purchase common shares, par value $1.25 per share, of the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.32 percent and weekly performance of -22.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -62.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -90.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, DBD reached to a volume of 3167241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.68. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -62.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.60 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7869, while it was recorded at 0.3256 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1252 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.60. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$27,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

