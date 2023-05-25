Danaher Corporation [DHR] Is Currently -1.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] loss -1.00% or -2.3 points to close at $227.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4684659 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 3:10 AM that Beckman Coulter Unveils Next Generation Immunoassay Analyzer Enabling Elite Laboratory Performance with No Daily Maintenance.

DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer Boasts Industry’s Highest Throughput per Footprint: Up To 215 Tests/Hour/Square Meter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Innovations Bolster Assay Performance and Laboratory Productivity with New Analyte Processing and Detection Technology, Precision Sensors, Smart Algorithms, Remote Real-Time System Monitoring, and is the Only Immunoassay Analyzer with No Daily Maintenancei.

It opened the trading session at $225.24, the shares rose to $228.51 and dropped to $222.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHR points out that the company has recorded -12.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 4684659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $276.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.38, while it was recorded at 228.75 for the last single week of trading, and 259.69 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 2.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaher Corporation [DHR]