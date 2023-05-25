Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] is -17.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown’s Fiber Optics Secures Fourth Contract for Fiber Optics Division.

Executes Master Services Agreement with Fourth Customer in Last Two Months Covering the Northwest.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 3397227 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.35M shares. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1589 and dropped to a low of $0.1451 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.14. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 85.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1443, while it was recorded at 0.1641 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2611 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Insider Position Details