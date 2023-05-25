Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $35.06 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $35.06 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM that CONAGRA BRANDS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it has been named an honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation. An initiative by Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“We are honored to be recognized by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. “At Conagra, we strive to do the right thing and uplift the communities where we live and work. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to doing just that.”.

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 477.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.70 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $34.78 to $35.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3074827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $42.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 115.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.10, while it was recorded at 35.46 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $49,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]