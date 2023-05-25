Centene Corporation [CNC] Is Currently -0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $64.64 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.24, while the highest price level was $65.03. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Canada Nickel Announces New Discovery at Mann Northwest Property, Provides Update on Regional Drilling at Midlothian and Sothman.

Highlights.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

First four holes at Mann Northwest intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized peridotite and dunite.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.18 percent and weekly performance of -3.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 3152904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $85.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.17, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 77.05 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 9.40%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions