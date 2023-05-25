Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Stock trading around $209.70 per share: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $209.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Caterpillar Chairman & CEO Jim Umpleby to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Conference.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby is expected to participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/caterpillar-june.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 516.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $108.04 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $209.22 to $212.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2959211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $238.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.59, while it was recorded at 213.23 for the last single week of trading, and 218.57 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]