Cameco Corporation [CCJ] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] slipped around -0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.85 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM that Cameco Announces Election of Directors.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2023.

Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Don Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Cameco Corporation stock is now 22.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCJ Stock saw the intraday high of $28.27 and lowest of $27.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.29, which means current price is +25.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4918442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 104.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.25, while it was recorded at 27.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

