BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 60.43% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.24 during the day while it closed the day at $5.23. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM that BlackBerry Provides Long-term Financial Targets.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also loss -2.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has inclined by 35.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.94% and gained 60.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $3.06 billion, with 581.46 million shares outstanding and 569.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 3615638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 31.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions