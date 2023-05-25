Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] is -96.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ: BDRX] price plunged by -32.38 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces US$3.32 Million Registered Direct Offering.

A sum of 5585934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares reached a high of $0.15 and dropped to a low of $0.128 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

BDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.69. With this latest performance, BDRX shares dropped by -45.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.25 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4421, while it was recorded at 0.1851 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2629 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1250.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.28.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -116.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.73. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$283,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] Insider Position Details