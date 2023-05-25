BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Stock trading around $4.48 per share: What’s Next?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.54%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BGC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $350 MILLION OF 8.000% SENIOR NOTES.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior notes (the “notes”).

The notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of BGC. The notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 8.000% per annum, on each May 25 and November 25, beginning on November 25, 2023, and will mature on May 25, 2028. The closing, subject to customary conditions, is expected to occur on May 25, 2023. BGC intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on hand and the proceeds of other indebtedness, if any, to repurchase, redeem and/or repay its $450 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due July 2023, including to pay any applicable redemption premium.

Over the last 12 months, BGCP stock rose by 40.88%. The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.71 billion, with 371.17 million shares outstanding and 289.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, BGCP stock reached a trading volume of 5487761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.51.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.18. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $12,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

BGCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details