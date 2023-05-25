Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] closed the trading session at $69.15 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.43, while the highest price level was $70.34. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 3:01 AM that Best Buy Canada announces contest for one lucky dad to win a stay at the Ultimate Gamer Suite.

In celebration of Father’s Day, Best Buy Canada is holding a national contest for one lucky dad or father figure to win a two-night-all-expenses-paid stay at the Ultimate Gamer Suite in the Soho Hotel, located in downtown Toronto.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Starting on May 15th, Canadians can nominate a dad or father figure in their life to win the Ultimate Gamer Dad Competition. Hosted on social media, Canadians are encouraged to create a fun and engaging video explaining who they’re nominating and why they are the ultimate gamer. Videos can be posted on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok using the hashtag #BestBuyFathersDay,.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.79 percent and weekly performance of -6.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, BBY reached to a volume of 3309037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $81.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 149.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.77, while it was recorded at 70.51 for the last single week of trading, and 76.34 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 28.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.33. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.78.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to -7.54%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions