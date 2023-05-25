Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] is -5.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avid Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AVID] price surged by 22.91 percent to reach at $4.69. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Avid Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Event details:J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceFireside ChatDate: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 3:55PM ETThe fireside chat will be available to the public via live audio conference, and a replay will be available for at least 30 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

A sum of 5695925 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 342.34K shares. Avid Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $25.63 and dropped to a low of $20.55 until finishing in the latest session at $25.16.

The one-year AVID stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.07. The average equity rating for AVID stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVID shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVID stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Technology Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVID in the course of the last twelve months was 51.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AVID Stock Performance Analysis:

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.03. With this latest performance, AVID shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.78, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 27.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avid Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36 and a Gross Margin at +63.75. Avid Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for AVID is now 67.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 81.78. Additionally, AVID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 232.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] managed to generate an average of $37,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Avid Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AVID Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Technology Inc. go to 15.00%.

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] Insider Position Details