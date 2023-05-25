Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Revenue clocked in at $146.80 million, up 141.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] loss -7.69% or -0.87 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3734737 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM that Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph (“Jay”) Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company’s Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

It opened the trading session at $11.18, the shares rose to $11.20 and dropped to $10.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded 125.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 3734737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]