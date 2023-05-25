Apexigen Inc. [APGN] is -15.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apexigen Inc. [NASDAQ: APGN] price surged by 45.03 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Pyxis Oncology to Acquire Apexigen.

Pyxis Oncology positioned at forefront of Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) development.

Commercially and clinically validated APXiMAB platform for antibody generation complements FACT ADC toolkit of linkers, payloads and conjugation chemistries previously obtained from Pfizer.

A sum of 10122762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 109.14K shares. Apexigen Inc. shares reached a high of $0.628 and dropped to a low of $0.4902 until finishing in the latest session at $0.58.

The one-year APGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.88. The average equity rating for APGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apexigen Inc. [APGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APGN shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apexigen Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

APGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Apexigen Inc. [APGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.96. With this latest performance, APGN shares gained by 27.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Apexigen Inc. [APGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4911, while it was recorded at 0.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2031 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apexigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Apexigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

