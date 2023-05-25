Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] is -81.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM that Altamira Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Data from Bentrio Clinical Trial in Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis.

Bentrio® meets primary efficacy endpoint in NASAR clinical trial in seasonal allergic rhinitis.

Clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement in Total Nasal Symptom Score over saline nasal spray control (p = 0.012).

A sum of 12685691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.18 and dropped to a low of $0.8167 until finishing in the latest session at $0.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CYTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1849, while it was recorded at 0.8774 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3768 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4726.45 and a Gross Margin at -437.85. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8680.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,120.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -202.10.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] Insider Position Details