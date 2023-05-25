ADT Inc. [ADT] is -33.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.04. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM that ADT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong year-over-year growth in revenue; CSB and Commercial up 7% and 15%, respectively, versus prior year period.

Maintained record high customer retention and new record high recurring monthly revenue balance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3262532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ADT Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $5.61 billion, with 909.04 million shares outstanding and 788.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 3262532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc. [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc. [ADT]