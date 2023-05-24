Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is -6.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] closed the trading session at $65.59 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.44, while the highest price level was $66.40. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM that Xcel Energy Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually at 11:00 a.m. central time on May 24, 2023. Shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, March 27, 2023, are invited to participate. Shareholders of record can attend the meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XEL2023 and can vote during the meeting using the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Shareholders of record can also vote online prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Our virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist in the event you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in or during the meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page starting 30 minutes before our scheduled 11:00 a.m. central time start time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.45 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 3966272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $73.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.32, while it was recorded at 65.86 for the last single week of trading, and 68.80 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions