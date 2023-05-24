Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] moved up 5.12: Why It’s Important

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] gained 5.12% on the last trading session, reaching $69.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Days Inn by Wyndham and TV Host Ross Mathews Team Up to Launch ‘Complimentary’ In-Room Mirror.

World’s sunniest hotel brand debuts limited-time amenity in time for the busy summer travel season, offers hotel guests compliments at the push of a button.

A great compliment is like a ray of sunshine—it brightens your day. That’s why, Days Inn® by Wyndham, the iconic hotel brand known for making days brighter, is launching its newest limited-edition “complimentary” amenity: an in-room mirror that gives compliments at the push of a button. Voiced by beloved television personality, host, and producer, Ross Mathews, it might just be the world’s most flattering mirror.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 86.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.99 billion with the latest information. WH stock price has been found in the range of $63.69 to $73.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 996.54K shares, WH reached a trading volume of 5608642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $87.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for WH stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.18, while it was recorded at 66.86 for the last single week of trading, and 70.18 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.70.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.05. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] managed to generate an average of $142,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]