Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] moved up 7.88: Why It’s Important

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.86%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in May and June:.

Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference at 4:30 pm ET on May 22, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WOLF stock dropped by -26.88%. The one-year Wolfspeed Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.03. The average equity rating for WOLF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.10 billion, with 124.44 million shares outstanding and 123.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, WOLF stock reached a trading volume of 6305276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $66.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.42.

WOLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.86. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.69, while it was recorded at 45.10 for the last single week of trading, and 80.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wolfspeed Inc. Fundamentals:

Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Insider Position Details