why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.17

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] slipped around -1.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.89 at the close of the session, down -3.69%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:07 AM that US Foods Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) (“US Foods”) today announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten registered secondary offering of 17,425,053 shares of its common stock by KKR Fresh Holdings L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”), substantially all of which will consist of common stock issuable upon the conversion of 371,044 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock held by the Selling Stockholder, at a price to the public of $39.90 per share. US Foods will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

US Foods Holding Corp. stock is now 17.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USFD Stock saw the intraday high of $40.80 and lowest of $39.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.76, which means current price is +18.44% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 10744781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $48.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.54, while it was recorded at 40.88 for the last single week of trading, and 34.39 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.15. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $9,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.69.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 19.68%.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]