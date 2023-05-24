why Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.38

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.18 during the day while it closed the day at $21.92. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lincoln Financial Group to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2023.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Philadelphia.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Event details and annual meeting materials are available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lincolnfinancial.com/webcast.

Lincoln National Corporation stock has also gained 13.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has declined by -32.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.90% and lost -28.65% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $3.80 billion, with 169.20 million shares outstanding and 153.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 4164104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.21.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 21.42 for the last single week of trading, and 34.82 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 7.90%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions