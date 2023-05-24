why Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.50

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.62 during the day while it closed the day at $49.88. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Evoqua Water Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:.

Revenue of $477.8 million, an increase of 12.0% compared to the prior year period; organic revenue growth of 11.6%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock has also gained 2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQUA stock has inclined by 2.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.59% and gained 25.96% year-on date.

The market cap for AQUA stock reached $6.07 billion, with 122.21 million shares outstanding and 120.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AQUA reached a trading volume of 30789500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 70.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AQUA stock trade performance evaluation

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, AQUA shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.81, while it was recorded at 49.48 for the last single week of trading, and 42.98 for the last 200 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for AQUA is now 8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.83. Additionally, AQUA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] managed to generate an average of $16,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 15.00%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: Insider Ownership positions