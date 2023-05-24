why DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.70

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $124.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports First Quarter Results; Reaffirms 2023 Outlook.

– Delivers 5.3% Growth in First Quarter Net Sales –.

– Delivers Strong Double-Digit EBT Margin of 11.6% –.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. represents 81.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.37 billion with the latest information. DKS stock price has been found in the range of $123.62 to $130.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 4963961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $160.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.56, while it was recorded at 129.80 for the last single week of trading, and 123.32 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.20 and a Gross Margin at +34.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 165.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]