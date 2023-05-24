why Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $264.10

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] surged by $9.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $220.10 during the day while it closed the day at $216.07. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Albemarle Establishes Strategic Agreement With Ford Motor Company.

New five-year agreement supports EV production growth plans.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced a definitive agreement with Ford Motor Company to deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to support the automaker’s ability to scale electric vehicle (EV) production.

Albemarle Corporation stock has also gained 5.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALB stock has declined by -12.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.99% and lost -0.36% year-on date.

The market cap for ALB stock reached $26.10 billion, with 117.23 million shares outstanding and 116.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 4013299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $264.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.62, while it was recorded at 208.97 for the last single week of trading, and 249.62 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albemarle Corporation [ALB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 47.94%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Insider Ownership positions