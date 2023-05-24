Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain 142.34% so far this year. What now?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] price plunged by -6.45 percent to reach at -$1.57. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in Patients with Biopsy-Confirmed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Study Achieves Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating Statistically Significant Reductions in Liver Fat from Baseline to Week 12 in Patients Receiving VK2809 as Compared to Placebo.

Up to 52% Mean Liver Fat Reduction Observed in VK2809-Treated Patients.

A sum of 3868787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.84M shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $25.7199 and dropped to a low of $22.65 until finishing in the latest session at $22.78.

The one-year VKTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.97. The average equity rating for VKTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

VKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 469.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 899.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 23.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viking Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

VKTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Insider Position Details