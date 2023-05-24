Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] is -56.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX: UFAB] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 05/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.22, while the highest price level was $0.29. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Accommodation Agreement and New Forbearance Agreement to Support Restructuring or Sale.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), reported that it has entered into an Accommodation Agreement with three of its principal customers (“Customers’) and its lenders (“Lending Group”), and a Forbearance Agreement with the Lending Group. The Customers agreed to provide certain financial and other accommodations to Unique Fabricating and the Lending Group to support on-going operations and a sale or restructuring process by the Company. The Accommodation Agreement will continue through October 31, 2023 unless before that date, among other things, the Company is sold to a qualified buyer, or the Term ends due to the occurrence of an event of default.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Accommodation Agreement requires that Unique Fabricating immediately commence a process for the sale of its business to a qualified buyer, in accordance with fixed milestones, which contemplates completion of the sale process by no later than October 31, 2023. The agreement also requires that Unique Fabricating deliver to each Customer and Agent for the Lending Group a restructuring plan within 30 days, appoint a chief restructuring consultant and engage an investment banker.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.48 percent and weekly performance of 10.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, UFAB reached to a volume of 16848472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFAB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unique Fabricating Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

UFAB stock trade performance evaluation

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, UFAB shares gained by 46.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1948, while it was recorded at 0.2122 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5297 for the last 200 days.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UFAB is now -6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.18. Additionally, UFAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] managed to generate an average of -$7,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Unique Fabricating Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unique Fabricating Inc. go to 21.00%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: Insider Ownership positions