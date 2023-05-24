Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -23.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] traded at a low on 05/23/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.81. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“I’m honored to lead this iconic brand, and I’m pleased that Under Armour delivered fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings results that were in line with our previous outlook,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “Fiscal 2024 will be a year of building for the brand. I am prioritizing significantly amplifying global brand heat; delivering elevated design and products, with a focus on Sportstyle, footwear, and women; and positioning us to drive better sales growth in the United States.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3989404 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $3.13 billion, with 220.43 million shares outstanding and 173.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3989404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]