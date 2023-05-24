Toast Inc. [TOST] moved down -3.66: Why It’s Important

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $20.52 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Toast Announces Participation at the William Blair Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the William Blair Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. CT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

Toast Inc. represents 524.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.01 billion with the latest information. TOST stock price has been found in the range of $20.455 to $21.585.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 10939650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.05 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]