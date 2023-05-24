The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $49.10 per share: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.35%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Kroger Grills up a Red, White and Blue Backyard Barbeque with Sizzling Savings.

Memorial Day grilling options ranging from $5-$10 per person.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared red, white and blue menus specially curated for Memorial Day backyard barbeques, featuring grilling favorites, fresh sides and a dessert to be enjoyed around the campfire.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 0.90%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.81. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.02 billion, with 715.00 million shares outstanding and 711.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 4983992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.50, while it was recorded at 49.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details