The Boeing Company [BA] Is Currently -1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM that VIP customers order up to four Boeing Business Jets.

– New deals include BBJ 737 MAX, BBJ 787 Dreamliner and BBJ 777X

– Boeing’s family of efficient business jets offers globe-spanning range and best-in-class economics.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today orders for up to four premium, ultra-long-range Boeing Business Jets (BBJ). The orders to undisclosed VIP customers include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7 jet and an option to purchase a BBJ 777-9. The company shared the 2023 orders at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Switzerland.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 67.85%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.94. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.92 billion, with 602.50 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 4005937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.90, while it was recorded at 205.62 for the last single week of trading, and 182.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details