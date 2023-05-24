T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] fell -21.85% so far this year. What now?

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] traded at a high on 05/23/23, posting a 29.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Trust Stamp Announces Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Related to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Biometric Authentication Technology.

IP provides enhanced security when dealing with a subject’s sensitive biometric data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9793981 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T Stamp Inc. stands at 20.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.55%.

The market cap for IDAI stock reached $11.43 million, with 6.70 million shares outstanding and 2.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 552.89K shares, IDAI reached a trading volume of 9793981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has IDAI stock performed recently?

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.77. With this latest performance, IDAI shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2641, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9148 for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]