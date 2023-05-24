Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] moved up 1.04: Why It’s Important

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $29.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Refreshed Committee Reflects Shift in Safety Culture at Fort Hills.

The Fort Hills Cares Committee, a group made up of frontline workers and management representatives at our Fort Hills operations, has led a renewed focus on health and safety priorities across the site. Click this link to learn more about their efforts.

“We struggled with attendance at the Fort Hills Joint Worksite Health and Safety committee – a lot of it was down to meeting fatigue from the pandemic and other challenges,” says Jason Wyman, who took over as the management co-chair for the committee in mid-2021. “The committee is structured to focus on health and safety priorities across the site. Its work is important enough that every worksite in Alberta is legislated to have one with representatives from management and the frontline workforce.” Instead of accepting the status quo, the committee took a new focus and a unique name – the Fort Hills Cares Committee – with some fresh faces around the table of six management and 10 worker representatives from each business area and shift.

Suncor Energy Inc. represents 1.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.84 billion with the latest information. SU stock price has been found in the range of $28.85 to $29.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 4335305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 28.77 for the last single week of trading, and 32.01 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -5.54%.

