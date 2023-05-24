Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] gained 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $17.54 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.16 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. represents 308.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.49 billion with the latest information. STWD stock price has been found in the range of $17.36 to $18.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 3995484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 17.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]