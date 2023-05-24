Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is -12.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained 0.55% or 0.16 points to close at $29.48 with a heavy trading volume of 5811500 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXPANDS SERVICE TO NATION’S CAPITAL WITH NEW NONSTOP ROUTES.

Carrier to offer summer travelers more options with new nonstop service between Washington, D.C., and both Memphis, Tenn., and Albany, N.Y.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced more nonstop service to the nation’s capital in an expansion of summer travel options for Customers by bringing two additional nonstop routes to Reagan National Airport (DCA).

It opened the trading session at $29.41, the shares rose to $30.17 and dropped to $29.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded -22.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 5811500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $40.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.30.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.66, while it was recorded at 29.62 for the last single week of trading, and 34.57 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 56.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]