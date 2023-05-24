Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is 22.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -1.85% or -3.31 points to close at $175.16 with a heavy trading volume of 4546293 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 on May 24, 2023.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

It opened the trading session at $177.04, the shares rose to $182.50 and dropped to $175.082, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded 19.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 4546293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $184.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 119.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.25, while it was recorded at 177.76 for the last single week of trading, and 155.49 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]