Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Stock trading around $0.51 per share: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.76%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Skillz Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SKLZ stock dropped by -71.87%. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.24 million, with 417.67 million shares outstanding and 288.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, SKLZ stock reached a trading volume of 4919360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5835, while it was recorded at 0.5444 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8735 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details