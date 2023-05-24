Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] moved up 46.60: Why It’s Important

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] gained 46.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.51 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) (the “Company,” or “Shuttle Pharmaceuticals”), announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., will be participating in a Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference (the “Conference”) on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 13.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.67 million with the latest information. SHPH stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 78.46K shares, SHPH reached a trading volume of 71851417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for SHPH stock

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.45. With this latest performance, SHPH shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3269, while it was recorded at 1.1386 for the last single week of trading.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SHPH is now -65.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, SHPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] managed to generate an average of -$432,635 per employee.Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]