Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] Stock trading around $41.66 per share: What’s Next?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RYAN] plunged by -$2.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.33 during the day while it closed the day at $41.66. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ryan Specialty Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Socius Insurance.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Socius Insurance Services (“Socius”), a national wholesale insurance broker headquartered in Northern California, from Abry Partners, employees and other shareholders. Socius will become a part of RT Specialty, Ryan Specialty’s wholesale distribution specialty.

Founded in 1997, Socius has deep expertise in complex lines of business such as management, professional and cyber liability, as well as property and casualty insurance. Additionally, Socius has significant concentrations of top tier local talent in key hubs such as San Francisco, Miami, and Tampa which will provide complementary scale and distribution capabilities to RT Specialty.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -5.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RYAN stock has declined by -2.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.06% and gained 0.36% year-on date.

The market cap for RYAN stock reached $10.88 billion, with 111.03 million shares outstanding and 96.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.73K shares, RYAN reached a trading volume of 4489821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAN shares is $47.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

RYAN stock trade performance evaluation

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, RYAN shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.95, while it was recorded at 43.77 for the last single week of trading, and 41.50 for the last 200 days.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. go to 18.90%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: Insider Ownership positions